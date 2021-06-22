Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Iryna Bykova

GtoG Gate to Growth

Iryna Bykova
Iryna Bykova
Hire Me
  • Save
GtoG Gate to Growth design alternative typography typo type logo letters branding
Download color palette

What: Branding Identity
Project: GtoG Payment Solution
Typography: CoFo Peshka
Where: London, UK

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Iryna Bykova
Iryna Bykova
Minimalism meets function. Bring soul into product.
Hire Me

More by Iryna Bykova

View profile
    • Like