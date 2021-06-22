Andrea Vollendorf
unfold

Dark UI Dashboard

Andrea Vollendorf
unfold
Andrea Vollendorf for unfold
Hire Us
  • Save
Dark UI Dashboard design website landing ux dark dashboard enterprise gradient minimal charts graphs analytics dashboard dark ui
Download color palette

Professional magician Eddie Lobanovskiy swooped in and sprinkled some pixie dust on this bad boi. I can't take the credit, but I will take the internet points.

Be6d87c87c204fb5ead4a75b5a8c7bdb
Rebound of
Dark UI Dashboard
By Andrea Vollendorf
unfold
unfold
We create delightful experiences for brands like yours.
Hire Us

More by unfold

View profile
    • Like