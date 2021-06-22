Sign up to Easy notes App

Nicko Weidel

This is the first day work I did for the #DailyUI challenge that I am taking to grow up in Product design.

It's simple form of log in and sign up in easy notes app.

#DailyUI_01

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
