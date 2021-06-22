Vipul Saxena

Smart TV UI | GoPlay TV feat. Saiyo Sakato

Vipul Saxena
Vipul Saxena
  • Save
Smart TV UI | GoPlay TV feat. Saiyo Sakato
Download color palette

Saiyo Sakato is one of GoPlay's flagship original content featuring Cut Mini Theo and Nirina Zubir who appeared as Mar & Nita - Zul's(A patriarchwho's owner of a famous Padang restaurant in Indonesia) wives.

GoPlay TV was launched in December 2020 on Firstmedia STB with all of GoPlay Originals and Exclusives.

Hope you like the UI. For more info visit https://goplay.co.id/series

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Vipul Saxena
Vipul Saxena

More by Vipul Saxena

View profile
    • Like