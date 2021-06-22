[Portfolio] - 'Kanca Tani' UI Design Project

Hi Everyone, Nauval is here. On this occasion I will share with you the results of my latest work, for one of the designs called 'Kanca Tani'

Kanca Tani is a digital platform, where the purpose of this platform is to educate and increase farmers' knowledge regarding the use of pesticides, so that it will reduce the chances of many of the dangers of chemical contamination on agricultural land due to excessive pesticide use.

The goal for the project this time is to make the work of the farmers easier in the future so that they are not mistaken and arbitrary in dealing with the problem of damage to crops. With this application, hopefully farmers or anyone who wants to explore the world of agriculture can be helped.

