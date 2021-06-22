Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Feminine logo inspiration in bold style

Feminine logo inspiration in bold style illustration design icon modern minimal inspiration graphic design logo professinal timeless branding unique logo design minimalist feminine bold
This logo is for a fashion brand. They are selling various types of outfit so I put the hanger icon in this logo. I think the logo fully explain their service, what's your
saying about this logo?

Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
