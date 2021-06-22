Ajith R

Remote jobs website

Remote jobs website design webdevelopment work jobs india ui webite
This is the design for a website I created (🌐 https://remotify.in), wherein employers can post job listings for remote jobs based in India, and job-seekers can apply to the same. I've used HTML, CSS and some jQuery on the front-end, and Django-MySQL on the back-end .

Do let me know your feedback 😄!

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
