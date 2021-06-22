Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Joe Peshall

Capped - Online Learning Platform

Joe Peshall
Joe Peshall
[Re-upload due to error on first screenshot]

Really enjoyed making these assets for the Thinkific playoff here on Dribbble. I was originally going to redesign the Thinkific landing page, but then decided to create an entirely fresh brand. Short-form content is taking over online these days, and so all the courses on Capped would contain bite-size video lessons, each under 5 minutes long, to ensure learning is maximised.

For me, knowledge is freedom, and the power to be able to do what you want to do, and so creating a platform that can do just that is what inspired these designs.

Once I'd created the website, I wanted to also explore some promotional content, and so played around with some Instagram post templates. All elements were made entirely from scratch for this project!

Look forward to hearing your thoughts!

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Joe Peshall
Joe Peshall
A UI/UX designer focused on minimalism and simplicity
