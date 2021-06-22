Nicolas Torres

LEGO® Motorcycle

Nicolas Torres
Nicolas Torres
  • Save
LEGO® Motorcycle blender3d motorbike motorcycle lego illustration blender 3d art 3d
Download color palette

LEGO® Builder's Journey looks absolutely wonderful and I can't wait to play it! I HAD to make a LEGO render, so googled for some interesting designs and found this motorcycle concept by Calin which looks both minimalistic and fantastic.

In spite of this simplistic look, it was a very challenging topology and hard surface modeling exercise. I've learned a lot in the process and had a lot of fun. Hope it was worth it!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Nicolas Torres
Nicolas Torres
3D illustrations

More by Nicolas Torres

View profile
    • Like