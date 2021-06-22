LEGO® Motorcycle

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
LEGO® Builder's Journey looks absolutely wonderful and I can't wait to play it! I HAD to make a LEGO render, so googled for some interesting designs and found this motorcycle concept by Calin which looks both minimalistic and fantastic.
In spite of this simplistic look, it was a very challenging topology and hard surface modeling exercise. I've learned a lot in the process and had a lot of fun. Hope it was worth it!