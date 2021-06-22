Euro 2020 - Football Tournament Concept Tablet App

We created a tablet app concept for the Euro 2020 football tournament that is currently taking part across multiple venues in Europe. We were inspired to make an interactive prototype that was both easy to use but also very informative about the stars of the tournament.

We used a combination of Adobe Photoshop and Figma to create this piece.

