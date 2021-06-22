Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Glenn @ Pixel Jam
Pixel Jam UK

Euro 2020 - Football Tournament Concept Tablet App

Glenn @ Pixel Jam
Pixel Jam UK
Glenn @ Pixel Jam for Pixel Jam UK
Euro 2020 - Football Tournament Concept Tablet App fresh motion graphics graphic design animation design
We created a tablet app concept for the Euro 2020 football tournament that is currently taking part across multiple venues in Europe. We were inspired to make an interactive prototype that was both easy to use but also very informative about the stars of the tournament.

We used a combination of Adobe Photoshop and Figma to create this piece.
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Pixel Jam UK
Pixel Jam UK
