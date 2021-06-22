Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Outcast Podcast Logo Set

Logo set for an awesome podcast that breaks the mould of a typical podcast. These will be set outdoors, on hikes, in the woods and even camping!
The main logo (centre) uses a combination of trees and mountains with the name outcast including elements of podcasting such as the microphone hidden in the O. The colours are a really fresh green and a dark brown which are also a nod to being outside in the elements.

    • Like