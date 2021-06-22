Outcast Podcast Logo Set

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Logo set for an awesome podcast that breaks the mould of a typical podcast. These will be set outdoors, on hikes, in the woods and even camping!
The main logo (centre) uses a combination of trees and mountains with the name outcast including elements of podcasting such as the microphone hidden in the O. The colours are a really fresh green and a dark brown which are also a nod to being outside in the elements.