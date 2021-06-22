Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Stefan de Hoop

Wedding Coasters

Wedding Coasters couple marriage wishing well guestbook coaster romance love hope faith wedding
These coasters were designed for wedding guests to put their drinks on, but mainly to write down their wish to the bride and groom. After this, guests could throw their wish into the wishing well.

The wedding logo represents faith, hope and love.

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
