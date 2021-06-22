[Portfolio] - 'Saytum Corp' UI Redesign & Designing Projects.

So, on this occasion I would like to share my first project, with "Saytum Corp". In this design, it will be different from the previous design because I did not completely work from 0, my task in this project is to redesign from the previous design.

"Saytum Corp" is a web that is engaged in the delivery of goods. The difference is, they become third parties that bring users together with couriers or what they usually call Partners. So the system they use is, the User posts the item they want to send, then "Saytum" ​​will notify the Partners, and the Partners will put up an auction price to compete for the Job. This system is the same as most freelance applications.

The Goal for this project is, I hope both Users and Partners can quickly adapt to the new UI. It can increase the comfort of Users and Partners, and most importantly, make it easier for Users and Partners to operate this site.

I think that's enough to show what I'm working on in this project. and sorry I can't show all because it's too much and maybe in my opinion it's too much. thank you for visiting my profile, give me criticism and suggestions so that next time it will be better.

