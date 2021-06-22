LittleDogs Doggy Day Care Landing Page

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
A soft and fun landing page for a Doggy Day Care business. The idea of the illustration was to create contrast between night and day. During the day I wanted to illustrate fun and enjoyment of the dogs through them running around and playing.
At night and when the dark mode theme was applied I wanted to have a calm and peaceful illustration with the dogs relaxing on the sofa and asleep.