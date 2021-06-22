Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Haydon

LittleDogs Doggy Day Care Landing Page

Haydon
Haydon
  • Save
LittleDogs Doggy Day Care Landing Page playful fun soft kennels dog care dog day care dog boarding dog illustration website design uidesign ui webdesign web figma
Download color palette

A soft and fun landing page for a Doggy Day Care business. The idea of the illustration was to create contrast between night and day. During the day I wanted to illustrate fun and enjoyment of the dogs through them running around and playing.

At night and when the dark mode theme was applied I wanted to have a calm and peaceful illustration with the dogs relaxing on the sofa and asleep.

Haydon
Haydon

More by Haydon

View profile
    • Like