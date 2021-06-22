Mitul Jetani

Share Figma Knowledge, That's it.

I'm sure you will find yourselves smiling once after watching this post. xD And that's it.

Special thanks to @Andrii Kovalchuk for this amazing art work and ofcourse most famous artist on reels Khaby Lame is enough to share this idea.

I'm UI/UX Designer and Please feel free to ask anything about Figma for Design System here. I'm open to discuss for it.

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
