Meraki Website Design/Build

Meraki Search Group (merakisearch.com) is a hands-on executive search firm with extensive experience recruiting C-level executives and board members across multiple industries. They had been operating for some time without a website when they came to me and they realized it was time to build an online experience to tell their brand's story and celebrate their achievements. They had a logo and some brand colors that they had been using but otherwise, it was a clean slate. With an audience that is almost exclusively C-level executives, we knew the look and feel of the website had to speak to them and also be succinct and easy to navigate. We initially worked on organizing the information of the site into a small handful of pages and then creating the design of the site that would help enforce the professionalism of the firm as well as show a little bit of its personality. The result is an engaging, responsive, custom site that will engage their clients and increase leads. View the new site at: MerakiSearch.com.