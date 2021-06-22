Lauren Thoeny

Dia de Los Muertos Branding

Lauren Thoeny
Lauren Thoeny
  • Save
Dia de Los Muertos Branding branding logo design vector branding design illustration
Dia de Los Muertos Branding branding logo design vector branding design illustration
Dia de Los Muertos Branding branding logo design vector branding design illustration
Download color palette
  1. DBG-Dia-2.png
  2. DBG-Dia-3.png
  3. DBG-Dia.png

Branding concept for the Dia de Los Muertos event at the Desert Botanical Garden

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Lauren Thoeny
Lauren Thoeny
Design, illustration and letterpress

More by Lauren Thoeny

View profile
    • Like