Mad Pie Menu + Mural Design

Drawing mad things on walls and freehanding menus for the new Mad Pie in the heart of Dallas' Victory Park 🍕💥🖍 When the owners told me their motto, I knew I had to do it justice by designing something with typography on money combined with their mad mascot.

