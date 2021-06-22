MarineKDesign

Pastelito - Muffinito box

MarineKDesign
MarineKDesign
  • Save
Pastelito - Muffinito box muffin food package food packaging packaging packaging design box design box food brand biscuit brand brand logo design branding illustration designer graphique logo design graphique designer portfolio graphic design graphic designer design
Download color palette

Full project/Projet intégral : https://www.behance.net/gallery/121376199/Biscuiterie-Pastelito

18 piece-box of the delicious Pastelito muffin : Muffinito.

Boîte de 18 pièces du délicieux muffin Pastelito : Muffinito.

MarineKDesign
MarineKDesign

More by MarineKDesign

View profile
    • Like