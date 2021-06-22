🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Restrofix - A table reservation app for restaurant is ready with its UI and UX design. Book and enjoy hassle-free dining experience with Restrofix. Reserve a table, enjoy discounts and stay up to date with special dining events. Like the design? Yay/Nay? Comment below.
If you need more info about RestroFix, you can mail us at info@codiant.com
