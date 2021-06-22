Codiant Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

RestroFix

Codiant Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Codiant Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Hire Us
  • Save
RestroFix food restaurant booking restro restaurant app screens app ui app design mobile app ui branding
RestroFix food restaurant booking restro restaurant app screens app ui app design mobile app ui branding
RestroFix food restaurant booking restro restaurant app screens app ui app design mobile app ui branding
RestroFix food restaurant booking restro restaurant app screens app ui app design mobile app ui branding
Download color palette
  1. RestroFix.png
  2. 1.png
  3. 2.png
  4. 3.png

Restrofix - A table reservation app for restaurant is ready with its UI and UX design. Book and enjoy hassle-free dining experience with Restrofix. Reserve a table, enjoy discounts and stay up to date with special dining events. Like the design? Yay/Nay? Comment below.

If you need more info about RestroFix, you can mail us at info@codiant.com

Follow us on Behance Uplabs Instagram

Codiant Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Codiant Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Codiant Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

View profile
    • Like