Adaptive Pulse - Visual Identity

Adaptive Pulse - Visual Identity
Hey guys for the last few weeks we've been working with Adaptive Pulse, an AI Customer Experience Platform based in Toronto Canada.

The challenge
Co-Founder Jennifer Huynh and her team felt that their own brand and website was vastly underselling their powerful offer — so Magnet Studio came onboard to help.

The solution
We completed a full rebrand for Adaptive Pulse, supported by a brand new website with an optimized user experience and Webflow integration.

The services
— Visual identity
— Brand guidelines
— UX research
— Website design
— Design system
— Webflow integration

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
