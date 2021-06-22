Orman Clark
Make Lemonade

Iconic Pro ⚡️

It's alive! ⚡️

I'm massively excited to be able to release Iconic Pro!

Go pro today and download another 200 pixel-perfect icons right now, and get every icon @james and I make for a year!

⚡️ http://iconic.app ⚡️

2020 gave us lemons. We're making lemonade.

