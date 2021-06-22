I was commissioned by 2K Games for creating concept identities for all 4 rival affiliations in the NBA 2K21 installment. I helped the 2K team with the visual concepts at the game development stage.

At the end the 2K team chose a different stylistic approach for the final product from my initial design concepts.You can check out my original concept designs for the NBA 2K21 game at my Behance profile:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/117073961/NBA-2K21-Concepts