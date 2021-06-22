Rhett Withey

Moe's Healthy Pets Summer Campaign

Rhett Withey
Rhett Withey
  • Save
Moe's Healthy Pets Summer Campaign orlando concept campaign packaging chillout pets retro plants green dog branding funny cute illustration design
Download color palette

Concept for a summer campaign style for Moe's Healthy Pets' Chillout Bites. The bites help calm stressed out dogs and are great for thunderstorms, fireworks, and those other loud summer sounds.

Rhett Withey
Rhett Withey

More by Rhett Withey

View profile
    • Like