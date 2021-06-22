Iryna Bykova

Bookstore on Fedorova

Bookstore on Fedorova letters logo design typo typography type branding
What: Branding Identity
Project: Bookstore on Fedorova street
Typography: TT Franz & Zangezi Sans
Where: Lviv, Ukraine

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Minimalism meets function. Bring soul into product.
