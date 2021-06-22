Rhage Designs

Knowledge is Power Playoff

My interpretation of the design prompt for this week's Playoffs. Font used: Ordinary.

Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
