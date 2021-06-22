NadilaChamadhith

New Business Card Design Template

NadilaChamadhith
NadilaChamadhith
  • Save
New Business Card Design Template vector branding manager business card office company logo illustration graphic design design colours mix colour available art work
Download color palette

Hey there!

First of all, thank you for coming to see my design. I think you are looking for a creative, reliable, prompt service. I'm committed to providing that service. I work as a graphic designer for a company. So I have designing & knowledge and experience. And up to the completion of your information. I provide the final job artwork as editable PSD, AI, JPG, PNG, and 300dpi CMYK printed ready PDF files.

Why should you choose me?
I)I am a talented and experienced graphic designer.
II)100% creativity and professional Artwork.
III)100% quality and easily editable and fully layered Source files.
IV)There is a 100% cashback guarantee policy.

SPECIFICATIONS:
I)CMYK (printable) & RGB (printable) Color Mode design For Offset & Digital
Offset Printing.
II)300dpi (best print quality) Files.
III)Standard size & but I can Create any size you request. (100% Compatible with Vista Print)
IV)Horizontal or Vertical layout
V)100% customized and various designs.

MY Other services:

Thank you Card /Visiting Card/Plastic ID Card /Letter Head & All stationery /Logo(Texting and pictorial)/Social Media Ads, Post & Banner Designing.

Contact me only if you would like to receive reliable and creative service from me
Fiverr : https://www.fiverr.com/share/RzaNwD
Whatsapp : (+94 71 399 0169)
Email : nadiladewage16@gmail.com

Thank you!

NadilaChamadhith
NadilaChamadhith

More by NadilaChamadhith

View profile
    • Like