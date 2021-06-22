Felipe Pires

Icon Set – Alloy

Download color palette
  1. alloy-icon-set.mp4
  2. shot-icon-set-white.png
  3. shot-icon-set-dark.png
  4. shot-icon-set-usage-app.png
  5. shot-icon-set-usage-website.png

A small portion of the duo-tone icon set I have designed for both app and website for Alloy. They follow the same principle as the other aspect of the new design language: solid, simple, and highly functional.

I'm designing two sets of icons: one illustrative for big size usage that start from 24px, and smaller one, outlined, aimed for small components, like buttons, inputs, menus, etc that start from 8px. This we have a have a flexible icon system.

Designing the future of e-commerce automation at Alloy.

