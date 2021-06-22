Fitness App

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers!
Training plays an important role in our life as it keeps us healthy and active. Therefore, we are happy to present you our fitness mobile app concept that will help you to stay in a good physical shape. The percentage indicator is dynamic and changes color based on user progress.
♡ Hope you liked it, don't forget to press "L"
Made for ScrumLaunch by Alina Poliakova