Fitness App

Fitness App figma fitnessapp healthapp sport healthy gym workout trainer personaltrainer activity uiux app fitness design mobile ux ui clean
Training plays an important role in our life as it keeps us healthy and active. Therefore, we are happy to present you our fitness mobile app concept that will help you to stay in a good physical shape. The percentage indicator is dynamic and changes color based on user progress.

Made for ScrumLaunch by Alina Poliakova

We build great digital products for startups and brands.
