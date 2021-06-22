Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sachin Khunt

VR Studio landing page - Concept Design

Sachin Khunt
Sachin Khunt
  • Save
VR Studio landing page - Concept Design ui modern designer creative vr studio vr graphic design branding
Download color palette

Hi There,
This is a Website concept for a VR Studio. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome

Don't forget to press "L"🙂.

Available for crafting your ideas.

Portfolio: Behance
__________________________________________________________________

Please follow our Cubicle team for more cool stuff! Interested to collaborate? Just shoot us an email at khuntsachin05@gmail.com
__________________________________________________________________

Follow our Behance
Check our Website & let's chat on Skype

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Sachin Khunt
Sachin Khunt

More by Sachin Khunt

View profile
    • Like