Pantheon Museum for Thinkific

A museum of religions called Pantheon Museum due to the architecture inspired in Pantheon in Rome, with the central glass cupola surrounded by green triangular terraces with golden accents and a forest of white stone columns, mixing brutalism with classicism. In the terraces of the circular monumental stairway we can find the message of Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” and the logo of the same company, both in gold to be harmonious with the building. Museums are meant to share the knowledge, to empower people and create a better society. For that reason I thought it would be the perfect creation for this contest.