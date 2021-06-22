Parcel Shipping Service Platform

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hey guys!
Check out our fresh shot — a mail service for sending and tracking parcels 📫
🔎 The most important part is the search: just enter the track number and see where your parcel currently is.
Below you see the delivery methods and approximate delivery time. To the right, there is a section with the delivery info and calculated time with the payment details.
🌝 Yellow symbolizes the movement which correlates with the platform’s main idea.
🌚 Dark gray brings in the sense of certainty and confidence.
Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.
Created by Tanya Shukina