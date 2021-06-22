Why Shopify Store Locator Is Like A Champ?

Shopify Store Locator, developed by the Webkul team, is the most popular store locator app on Shopify. It enables store owners to add store locator segments to their Shopify website and customize the most accurate store location themselves. With the greatest data capacity, this app can prevent customers from traffic spikes during their access, as well as quickly navigate to the nearest store by simply importing the location, address, postal code, or even city. It also provides essential store information such as opening/closing times and optional directions to get there.