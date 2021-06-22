Walid Chebeur

Logo exploration - Cube in a cube

Walid Chebeur
Walid Chebeur
  • Save
Logo exploration - Cube in a cube negative space cube vector geometric illustration graphic design branding abstract logo icon design
Download color palette

— —⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣
Any feedback is welcome !⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣
————————————⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣
➰ Let‘s start a project together!⁣⁣
👉 www.walidchebeur.com
————————————⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

Walid Chebeur
Walid Chebeur

More by Walid Chebeur

View profile
    • Like