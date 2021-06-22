Thibaud Eberwein

Wayoot | UX/UI Social Media

Thibaud Eberwein
Thibaud Eberwein
  • Save
Wayoot | UX/UI Social Media webdesign branding design
Download color palette

Brand New interface for Wayoot, the social network of your hobbies.
Full project: https://thibaud-eberwein.com/portfolio/wayoot-social-network-design/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Thibaud Eberwein
Thibaud Eberwein

More by Thibaud Eberwein

View profile
    • Like