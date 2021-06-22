Meditation and Breathing App (Vol 1. Thankfulness)

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
In our daily worries, we could forget to take a pause and listen to ourselves. Meditation is a powerful tool for clear your mind and focuses on feeling.
We have created the concept of a Meditation app where you could select your current mood and we will suggest you a collection of tracks. Based on your behavior and phone usage our smart app can predict your mood and give you proper recommendations. Stay tuned to see more on future episodes!
