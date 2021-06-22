Soham Verma

Another Art Collection Web Design

Another Art Collection Web Design branding design website
Another Art Collection Design:-
Art Collection Design for showcasing their work or creating a portfolio.
Tools used: -
• Adobe XD
• Adobe Photoshop
• Google

I have also made this design as a fully working responsive website using: -
• HTML
• CSS
• JavaScript

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
