Walid Chebeur

Letter N & P - Penrose triangle

Walid Chebeur
Walid Chebeur
  • Save
Letter N & P - Penrose triangle graphic design abstract branding typography logo icon design
Download color palette

Work on the letter N & P.
Inspired from the Penrose triangle.

— —⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣
Any feedback is welcome !⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣
————————————⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣
➰ Let‘s start a project together!⁣⁣
👉 www.walidchebeur.com
————————————⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Walid Chebeur
Walid Chebeur

More by Walid Chebeur

View profile
    • Like