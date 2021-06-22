Kasra Design

IBFC | Motion Graphics

We had the pleasure to work with IBFC, a comprehensive midshore solution in Labuan island that is striking the ideal balance between client confidentiality and compliance with international best standards and practices.

The client wanted to use their logo's circular element throughout the video, so we suggested an abstract approach where we brought the red circle to tell IBFC story.

Agency: DIA Brands
Storyboard, Animation & SFX: Kasra Design

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
