IBFC | Motion Graphics

We had the pleasure to work with IBFC, a comprehensive midshore solution in Labuan island that is striking the ideal balance between client confidentiality and compliance with international best standards and practices.

https://vimeo.com/559102465

The client wanted to use their logo's circular element throughout the video, so we suggested an abstract approach where we brought the red circle to tell IBFC story.

Agency: DIA Brands

Storyboard, Animation & SFX: Kasra Design

https://www.kasradesign.com/motion-graphics-production