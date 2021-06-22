Maycon Prasniewski

See Digital - Brand teaser

Maycon Prasniewski
Maycon Prasniewski
See Digital - Brand teaser bauhaus geometry icon eye animal brand visual identity mark lynx branding logo design vector illustration flat minimal simple
Preview of a visual identity developed for a Romanian digital movie studio.

Working on the thin line between design and illustration.
