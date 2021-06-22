Madalina Cristea

Logo For Fashion Brand

Logo For Fashion Brand palm logo fashion identity fashion brand fashion brand logo art identity logotype symbol branding logo vector ui design app design art illustrator illustration typography icon
Fashion brand inspired by traveling adventures. 🌎

