Rade Stjepanović

Smart Fox

Rade Stjepanović
Rade Stjepanović
  • Save
Smart Fox animal fox art vector branding illustration logo
Smart Fox animal fox art vector branding illustration logo
Download color palette
  1. 6_wht-copy.jpg
  2. 6_wht.jpg

Animal Logo Series / Smart Fox
Check it out on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121186165/Animal-Logos

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Rade Stjepanović
Rade Stjepanović
Graphic Designer

More by Rade Stjepanović

View profile
    • Like