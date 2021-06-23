Alona Shostko

Notifications - Illustrations & animations (JSON, Lottie)

Alona Shostko
Alona Shostko
Hire Me
  • Save
Notifications - Illustrations & animations (JSON, Lottie) ui app screen arrow error success onboarding json contacts notification lottiefiles lottie backup 2fa app design 404 ready done
Notifications - Illustrations & animations (JSON, Lottie) ui app screen arrow error success onboarding json contacts notification lottiefiles lottie backup 2fa app design 404 ready done
Download color palette
  1. 09_Notifications.gif
  2. 09_01.gif

Illustrations and animations for Azerbaijan Bank mobile application - Yelo (formerly Nikoil Bank)

Press "L" or "F" in you like this shot!

Take a look at full case here!

Each animation created as JSON (java script), works perfectly on web sites and applications: vector-based, 60 FPS, small size and other benefits :)

If you need illustrations or animations for your WEB/application/printing project - just contact us:

Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Vimeo | Email | Site

Alona Shostko
Alona Shostko
stylish illustrations and animations for web/apps and more
Hire Me

More by Alona Shostko

View profile
    • Like