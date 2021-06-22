Ashita Vijay seth

Social Share Button UI

Ashita Vijay seth
Ashita Vijay seth
  • Save
Social Share Button UI illustrations illustration design ui uiux
Download color palette

#dailyUI
Challenge:
"Design a social share button/icon and be mindful of the size, imagery, placement, and purpose for sharing."
(Designed in Figma)

Check out the link:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121507611/Music-Player-UI

Stay tuned for more shots.
Thanks for watching.
For work inquiries:
ashitaseth9454@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Ashita Vijay seth
Ashita Vijay seth

More by Ashita Vijay seth

View profile
    • Like