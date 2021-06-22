Steffi Kelly

Deeper Groove T-shirt Design - Electric Blue

Steffi Kelly
Steffi Kelly
  • Save
Deeper Groove T-shirt Design - Electric Blue music vinyl t-shirt apparel
Download color palette

Original t-shirt design for record label Deeper Groove to mark their first vinyl release. Available on Everpress in Electric Blue or Forest Green.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Steffi Kelly
Steffi Kelly

More by Steffi Kelly

View profile
    • Like