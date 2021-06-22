Nathan

Loki Landing Page

Nathan
Nathan
  • Save
Loki Landing Page ux vector logo illustration branding ui typography icon app design
Download color palette

Loki Series Landing Page

My journey until Im here is :
- Font 1 : Ministry of moron
- Font 2 : Poppins Bold
- Img src : Google
- Icon : Iconify On Figma

please give me thumbs up to my design and give some feedback
about my design on comment bellow, im really need your feedback
to improve my design skill more.

Thankyouu

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Nathan
Nathan

More by Nathan

View profile
    • Like