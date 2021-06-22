mohammad mehedi hasan

Cart Modern Logo watch cart logo new logo logo maker logo inspirations eye minimalistic logo eye minimalist logo eye logo cart modern logo cart logo brand design brand identity abastact branding logo logo modern logo logo design
Hi 👋
This is shopping cart and eye logo combination.
Looking Forward to Hearing Your Thoughts On This Design
I am Available For Freelance Works:
E-mail: mdhanifkhl79@gmail.com

