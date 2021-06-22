Tesla Dashboard UI Design

Since, I am a huge fan of Tesla, I thought to take it as my inspiration and make something similar to that!

I divided the dashboard into three areas or zones(namely the high, medium, and low priority zones) starting from left to right.

As the prominant user will be the driver.I concluded that the essential features and the most required function­alities should be in the high priority zone.

Following the navigation functionalities in the medium priority.

And finally there is the low priority zone where the user can find his/her apps and the music tile.