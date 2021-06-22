Tatiana Egoshina
Editorial landing page

This landing page demonstrates the possibilities Readymag offers to create new forms of visual storytelling. Everything on the page is #MadeWithReadymag and can be recreated in your project. Note looping texts, the Shots widget animated on scroll, and a vertical form:

https://readymag.com/editorial

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
