Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Elena Korovina

Concept multi-page website

Elena Korovina
Elena Korovina
  • Save
Concept multi-page website hotel concept vacation booking room web design graphic design logo ui design animation
Download color palette

Concept multi-page website of the Injir Resort & Spa hotel
Home page
Inspired by the trip to this beautiful place.

Full example from the link
http://acrylic.tilda.ws/injirresort
Design, layout and adaptation of the site to Tilda.
Additional Figma tool

Do you want to collaborate? Email us: sun_daly_sk@mail.ru

Elena Korovina
Elena Korovina

More by Elena Korovina

View profile
    • Like